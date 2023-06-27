Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 150 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1,500.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ASML by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,294,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,528,000 after buying an additional 135,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $700.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $682.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.22. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $747.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

