3,369 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 143,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,366,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ISCG opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $42.62.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

