Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stake Reduced by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 51,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 158.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WABC. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.95% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.