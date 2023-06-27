Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Lowers Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.