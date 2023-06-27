Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 24 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.73.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $784.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $764.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $760.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

