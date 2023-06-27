iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

TLH opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.22. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $125.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

