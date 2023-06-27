The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after buying an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $123.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average is $139.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

