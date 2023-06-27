Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.