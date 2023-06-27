Head to Head Contrast: Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) & fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.83, suggesting that its share price is 1,683% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A fuboTV -46.26% -94.34% -34.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A fuboTV 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and fuboTV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

fuboTV has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.01%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.7% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of fuboTV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and fuboTV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 101.78 N/A N/A N/A fuboTV $1.01 billion 0.52 -$561.48 million ($2.58) -0.70

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than fuboTV.

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats fuboTV on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

