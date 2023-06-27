SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 454,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 89,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period.

QUS opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $122.85.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

