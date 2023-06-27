First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 377 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,000,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $462.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

