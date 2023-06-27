Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.88.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

