Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 12,613.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Kroger by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,024 shares of company stock worth $4,926,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.1 %

Kroger stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.