First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 2,049 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

