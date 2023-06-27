First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $145.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

