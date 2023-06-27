MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MET opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

