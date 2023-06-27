Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $357.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.41. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.