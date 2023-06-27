United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $202,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 61,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 19,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $172.85 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

