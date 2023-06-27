Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COST opened at $523.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.