Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 276 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $237.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

