Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novartis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Novartis by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis stock opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

