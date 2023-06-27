Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

