Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

