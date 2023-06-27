Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,790 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $205.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.44.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.