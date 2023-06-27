Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

