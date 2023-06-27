Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 957 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 322,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,544 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 185.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

