U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:USB opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

