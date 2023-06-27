Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

