Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $820,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

