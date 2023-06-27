Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $433.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

