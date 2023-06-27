iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,585 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 705,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.