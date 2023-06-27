Arden Trust Co Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

