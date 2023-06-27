The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $942,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

