Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.