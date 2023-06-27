Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 671 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

