West Bancorporation Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

