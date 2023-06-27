Oak Asset Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

