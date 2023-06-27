Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $680.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $669.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.