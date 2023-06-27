Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 269 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of HD stock opened at $307.96 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

