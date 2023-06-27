Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $307.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

