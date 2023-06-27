1,299 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $238.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.