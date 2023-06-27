Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

AbbVie stock opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.74.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.