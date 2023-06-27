Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,035 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,364 shares of company stock valued at $30,371,135 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

