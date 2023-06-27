OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,649 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after purchasing an additional 186,726 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,945,000 after purchasing an additional 365,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Pentair by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,386,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,291,000 after purchasing an additional 367,956 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Pentair stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

