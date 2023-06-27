OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.16.

argenx Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $387.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.00. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $423.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The business had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. On average, analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

