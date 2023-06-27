OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.73.

Insider Transactions at AON

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $330.32 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $262.42 and a 52-week high of $338.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.76.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

