OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,344 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $32.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.