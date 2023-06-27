iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
See Also
- Get a free research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from StockNews.com
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Ready To Rally
- Dell Maintains Its Dividend Payout, Sign Of Better Things To Come
- Is Google Shooting Itself in the Foot with 3rd-Party Cookie Bans?
- Jumia’s Turnaround Takes a Page Out of Dollar General’s Strategy
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.