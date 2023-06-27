iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

