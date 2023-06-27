State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 454 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.15% of OGE Energy worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on OGE shares. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

