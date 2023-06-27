State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Cintas by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Cintas by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $485.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $363.59 and a 1 year high of $497.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

